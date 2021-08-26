Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.34 ($21.58).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.