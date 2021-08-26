Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $27,978.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68.

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

Shares of AC opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $809.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

