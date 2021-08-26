ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Up 118.6% Over Last 7 Days

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $400,378.39 and $14.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 118.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00363154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.