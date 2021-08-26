Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 34,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 856,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -56.90.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

