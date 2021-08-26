Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 34,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 856,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -56.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
