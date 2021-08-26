Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ACAHU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

