Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $353.41 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $356.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.22, a PEG ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

