AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 653,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,323,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.