AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 341.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS ARAO remained flat at $$0.25 on Thursday. AuraSource has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

