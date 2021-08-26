Aurora (AOA) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $17.46 million and $706,092.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00162574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.99 or 0.00752476 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

