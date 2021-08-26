Aurox (URUS) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Aurox has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $4.93 million and $913,110.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $10.49 or 0.00022403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

