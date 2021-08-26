Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.27. 1,395,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.72. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.