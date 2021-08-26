Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $370.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $342.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.09. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

