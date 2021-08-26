Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATHM. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.

ATHM stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.58.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $4.98. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,543 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

