AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Critical Contrast

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AvalonBay Communities and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 10 6 0 2.29 Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $211.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.07%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Risk and Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 48.25% 10.04% 5.62% Dynex Capital 242.43% 12.44% 2.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.30 billion 13.48 $827.63 million $8.69 25.58 Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.34 $177.53 million $1.94 9.11

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Dynex Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

