Avestar Capital LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.