Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,339 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,999 shares of company stock worth $4,695,290. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.95 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

