Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.97.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

