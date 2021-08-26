Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

