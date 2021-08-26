Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $375.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.