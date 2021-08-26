Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,515 shares of company stock worth $3,286,608. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,187,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,878,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

