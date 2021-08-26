Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,825.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and last traded at GBX 1,845.59 ($24.11), with a volume of 46236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,881 ($24.58).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,543.94. The stock has a market cap of £574.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

