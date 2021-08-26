Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Axion Power International stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 525,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,272. Axion Power International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Axion Power International
