Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Axion Power International stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 525,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,272. Axion Power International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Axion Power International alerts:

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.