Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.