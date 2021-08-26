Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AX. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of AX stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

