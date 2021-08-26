Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 104,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

