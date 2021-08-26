Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.84 and last traded at C$10.09. 301,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 289,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

AYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$958.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.78.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

