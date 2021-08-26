B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

