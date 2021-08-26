Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 8.9% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 21,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 536,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

