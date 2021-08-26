Balancer Achieves Market Cap of $178.24 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Balancer has a total market cap of $178.24 million and approximately $59.71 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for about $25.67 or 0.00054672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

