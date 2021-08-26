Ballast Inc. Buys 3,798 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 148,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.46. 3,356,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.