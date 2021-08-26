Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

WMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,196. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $417.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,985,615 shares of company stock worth $3,628,912,575 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

