Ballast Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 632,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,247. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

