Ballast Inc. Purchases 1,373 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.