Ballast Inc. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 12,358,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,999. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.