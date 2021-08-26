Ballast Inc. Purchases 657 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.87. 2,388,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,742. The stock has a market cap of $253.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

