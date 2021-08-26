bAlpha Price Tops $36.96 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $36.96 or 0.00075932 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $665,227.28 and approximately $453,220.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars.

