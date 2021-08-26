Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.