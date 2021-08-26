Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$149.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$130.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

