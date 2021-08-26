Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Buys $169,400.00 in Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,483 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

