Barclays Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $78.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,847.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,797.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 158,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

