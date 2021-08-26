Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $222.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock worth $9,563,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

