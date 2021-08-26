Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 355 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $20,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $214,363.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $566,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05.

NYSE:RM opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $594.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.32.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Regional Management by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

