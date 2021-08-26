Beam One Day Volume Reaches $10.56 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $66.18 million and $10.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004722 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 318.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 95,319,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.