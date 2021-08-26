Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 175 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

