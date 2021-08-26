Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.86 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

