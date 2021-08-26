Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

DVY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,874. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

