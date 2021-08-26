Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26. The stock has a market cap of $480.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

