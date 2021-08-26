Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

