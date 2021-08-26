Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,588 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.20. 3,295,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

