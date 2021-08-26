Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 148,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 107,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $245.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $245.97.

